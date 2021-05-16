Moyes rues West Ham's poor finishing after Brighton draw

REUTERS: West Ham United manager David Moyes said his team were guilty of poor finishing in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion which dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the lead before West Ham substitute Said Benrahma scored the equaliser as the London club stayed sixth in the standings on 59 points with two games left.

West Ham are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with two matches left and one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand.

"I thought we controlled long periods of the game but we gave away a really bad goal," said Moyes whose side are also in danger of missing out on a second-tier Europa League berth.

"It was probably our play in the final third where we didn't do enough. We didn't make a good enough final pass or make enough contact when we had a chance to score.

"Some moments weren't good and we gave up quite a lot of opportunities to make better chances."

West Ham play away to relegated side West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday and host Southampton in the final game of the season on May 23.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)