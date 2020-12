LONDON: U.S.-based investment group MSP Sports Capital are taking a significant minority stake in the McLaren Formula One team, McLaren Racing said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal, for an initial 15per cent holding that could rise to 33per cent by the end of 2022, will value the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds, it added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gareth Jones)