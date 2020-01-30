Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday.

Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions victory over their hosts, who caused a big upset in the previous round by knocking out top-flight Bordeaux.

PSG lifted four consecutive French Cup titles before finishing runners-up last year, and have won the competition more than any other side with 12 triumphs.

Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to the side that beat Lille 2-0 on Sunday in the league, leaving Neymar out of the squad and dropping Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe to the bench.

Mauro Icardi led the line and had a hand in both goals, chesting into Paredes’ path for the Argentine’s volley before cutting back a cross that was diverted towards Sarabia for a close-range finish.

There was a huge shock as fourth-tier SAS Epinal defeated Ligue 1 side Lille, recovering from an early Loic Remy strike to win 2-1 thanks to a second-half brace from Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Christophe Galtier's side are currently seventh in the top division of French football, fighting for European qualification, while their conquerors are seventh in Group A of National 2.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)