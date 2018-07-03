Muguruza opens title defence by toppling British wildcard

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Champion Garbine Muguruza opened up traditional 'ladies day' on Wimbledon's Centre Court with a 6-2 7-5 win over British wildcard Naomi Broady in the first round on Tuesday.

Since the pair last contested a match seven years ago, Muguruza has gone on to become a two-time Grand Slam champion and the Spaniard produced an assured performance to dispatch the 138th-ranked Broady.

Broady, who saved eight of the 11 break points she faced, survived a match point on her serve in the 10th game to the delight of the cheering fans but the third seed made no mistake two games later as she wrapped up the win.

Muguruza will play either Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck or Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the second round.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)