Muguruza tames Kuznetsova in battle of former champions

PARIS: Garbine Muguruza saw off Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6(0) 6-2 in a rain-disrupted battle of former champions to reach the second round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The Spanish third seed, who lifted the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup in 2016, dropped serve twice in the opening set but easily prevailed in the tiebreak.

She broke early in the second set and this time did not let her guard down against 2009 champion Kuznetsova, who is 43rd in the WTA rankings after returning to the tour only in March following a wrist injury.

The Russian saved a first match point with a passing shot, Muguruza sent a backhand long on the second, but Kuznetsova bowed out after sending a forehand way too long on the third.

Muguruza next faces French wildcard Fiona Ferro.

