Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach semi-finals in Paris

PARIS: Spain's Garbine Muguruza thrashed Maria Sharapova to reach the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday as a much-anticipated second top-of-the-bill showdown in three days failed to materialise at Roland Garros.

Sharapova's eagerly-awaited fourth-round clash with Serena Williams never even made it on court on Monday as her American nemesis pulled out an hour before the scheduled start with an injury.

This time the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd - at least the ones that could be prised away from their luncheon - got a match, if not a contest, as Muguruza roared to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

Sharapova, back at the claycourt slam for the first time since 2015 following a doping-ban, walked on court with two French Open crowns to Muguruza's one and a 3-0 head-to-head record against the reigning Wimbledon champion.

An hour and 10 minutes later the 31-year-old was walking off after her worst French Open spanking since she managed only two games against Dominika Cibulkova at the same stage in 2009.

The signs were ominous when the five-times Grand Slam champion coughed up three nervy double-faults in the opening game. Muguruza sensed weakness and pounced for a 4-0 lead.

Sharapova did finally settle, holding serve to love, but Muguruza clumped down an ace to make it 5-1.

The former world number one drilled a backhand winner down the line to hold again in the next game, the 28th seed clenching her fist as she walked to the chair.

But Muguruza was relentless and brought up two set points with a scorching backhand winner before sealing the opening set with a clubbing forehand that Sharapova fended into the net.

The only hope for the Russian was that her 2014 French Open quarter-final defeat of Muguruza, when she also got steamrollered in the first set before coming back, might play on her opponent's mind.

Service breaks were exchanged at the start of the second set but Muguruza is a far steelier player than four years ago and Sharapova did not get a sniff in the next five games as the Spaniard reached her fourth Grand Slam semi-final.

An anti-climactic match ended predictably, with a Sharapova backhand nestling in the net - her 27th unforced error.

Muguruza, winner two years ago, will face either world number one Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals.

