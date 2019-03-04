Muir claims European Indoors double, Ingebrigtsen misses out

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 1500 metres to complete a European Indoor Athletics Championships double on Sunday but Norwegian teenager Jakob Ingebrigtsen missed out in the men's event, beaten by Marcin Lewandowski.

Spain won three gold medals while Milan Trajkovic claimed a first-ever gold for Cyprus at a European Indoors by winning the men's 60 metres hurdles.

Home favourite Muir, who also won the 3,000 metres on Friday, destroyed the field to repeat the double she won in Belgrade two years ago.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Glasgow, led from the front, never looked under any threat and stormed home in four minutes 05.92 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Poland's Sofia Ennaoui with Ireland's Ciara Mageean in third.

"I set myself a big test this weekend, there was a lot of pressure," said Muir. "So much hard work goes into it. It's day after day and on this track. There's a huge support network behind me."

Ingebrigtsen, meanwhile, was favourite to add to the 3,000 metres he won on Saturday when he became the youngest male gold medallist in the history of the championships.

The 18-year-old moved to the front with two laps to go but defending champion Lewandowski managed to stay with him. The Pole waited for his moment, took the lead at the bell and held off his rival around the final lap, winning in 3:42.85.

Jesus Gomez of Spain took the bronze.

Lewandowski's gold was one of five won by Polish athletes over the three-day championships, putting them on top of the medals table ahead of the hosts.

Cyprus's Serbian-born Trajkovic upset the field to win the 60 metres hurdles race in 7.60 seconds, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

Trajkovic only put a foot wrong after the race when he slipped on the stairs as he ran to hug his girlfriend.

Hungarian Luca Kozak set a national record of 7.97 seconds in the women's 60 metres hurdles semi-final but twisted her ankle after finishing and missed the final, which was won by European champion Nadine Visser of the Netherlands.

Spain's hat-trick of golds was won by Ana Peleteiro in the women's triple jump, Jorge Urena in the men's heptathlon and Alvaro de Arriba in the men's 800 metres.

Urena scored a world leading 6218 points.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke claimed a second gold for Britain when she led from the front to win the women's 800 metres ahead of Renelle Lamonte of France and Olha Lyakova of Ukraine.

