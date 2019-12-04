Mullins hails Watford professionalism during turbulent season

REUTERS: Hayden Mullins is not sure how long he will continue as Watford's interim coach but he brushed aside any suggestions that his players could be distracted by another change of leadership.

Mullins, the club's under-23 coach, took over first-team duties for Watford's trip to Leicester on Wednesday after coach Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked on Sunday.

"In the next couple of days, I don't know what could happen," Mullins told a news conference.

"I'm comfortable doing the game ... in terms of the future games, who knows? It's down to the club."

Flores's successor will be Watford's third manager of the campaign after Spaniard Javi Gracia was dismissed four games into the season in September.

"I think the perception of modern players is so wrong, because they're so professional and so focused," Mullins added.

"They're not thinking about the next guy to come in, they're thinking about Leicester and getting a positive result."

Watford are bottom of the league on eight points, six from safety, but Mullins said there was no reason why they cannot retain their top-flight status.

"Anything is possible. We start with the next game," he added.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)