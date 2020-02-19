Mumps outbreak hits Brumbies ahead of Chiefs clash

REUTERS: The ACT Brumbies' preparations for Saturday's Super Rugby match against Waikato Chiefs have been hampered by an outbreak of mumps, with several members of the organisation told not to travel for the clash in Hamilton.

Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement that a small number of cases of the viral infection had been confirmed among Brumbies players and staff and that only those who were completely healthy had been given the green light to travel.

"Rugby Australia, SANZAAR and the Brumbies, as well as ACT Health and relevant Public Health authorities in New Zealand, will continue to monitor the situation," RA said.

RA said all the confirmed and suspected cases of the virus were being kept in isolation for at least five days after the onset of symptoms.

If a Brumbies player or staff member became unwell in New Zealand they would be placed in isolation and testing arranged, it added.

All three of the teams that played against the Brumbies in the opening rounds - Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Otago Highlanders - had been asked to monitor their players and staff, it said.

No further cases had been reported so far.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)