Munich, St. Petersburg candidates for 2021 Champions League final

ZURICH: Munich and St Petersburg are the two candidates to host the 2021 Champions League final, European soccer body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the Russian and German federations had sent declarations of interest in hosting the match by last Friday's deadline and were the only ones to do so.

Vienna, Tbilisi and Seville expressed interest in hosting the Europa League final the same year while Prague and Gothenburg were candidates for the women's Champions League final, UEFA said.

UEFA said the declarations of interest were not binding and the formal bids will have to be delivered with full dossiers by Feb. 15. It is no longer possible for FAs who have not declared an interest to bid for the finals, UEFA added.

UEFA's executive committee will choose the hosts in May or June.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

