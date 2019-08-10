Murray to make singles return in Cincinnati

Andy Murray will return to singles action at the Cincinnati Open starting on Saturday after accepting a wildcard, Britain's former world number one said on Friday.

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion has not played singles since losing in the Australian Open first round in January to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, after which he had hip resurfacing surgery in a bid to salvage his career.

"That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo," Murray said in a brief post on Facebook that had a picture of him celebrating a point.

Murray returned to doubles action at Queen's Club this year, winning the title with Spain's Feliciano Lopez, and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams and men's doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.

The draw ceremony at Cincinnati will be held later on Friday, with the main draw set to begin on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

