Murray to pair up with Serena for mixed doubles at Wimbledon
LONDON: Britain's Andy Murray ended days of speculation about who he will play mixed doubles with at Wimbledon after confirming he would partner Serena Williams at the grasscourt major.
Murray's management team confirmed the news on Tuesday.
