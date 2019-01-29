Murray undergoes hip surgery in London

Former world number one Andy Murray has undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London, the 31-year-old said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Britain's Andy Murray reacts during the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Three-times Grand Slam winner Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open, having said that the tournament could be his last as a professional.

"I now have a metal hip," Murray wrote in a post on Instagram following his surgery on Monday.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

