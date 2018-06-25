Muslera earns 100th cap for Uruguay against Russia

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will win his 100th cap for Uruguay after being selected to face Russia in Group A on Monday.

He will also break his nation's record for World Cup appearances, with 14.

Sebastian Coates comes in for the injured Jose Gimenez in defence as Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez makes four changes for the clash.

With both teams already qualified for the last 16, Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov also chose to make three changes to the side that beat Egypt 3-1.

Aleksei Miranchuk replaces Aleksandr Golovin whilst Igor Smolnikov and Fyodor Kudryashov come in as full backs.

The match will decide who finishes top of the group as both teams are on six points.

