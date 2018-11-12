Nacho and Casemiro blows add to Real Madrid injury woes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez will miss two months and midfielder Casemiro around three weeks, according to reports in Spain, as the club's injury crisis deepens.

Both players were substituted after sustaining problems during Madrid's 4-2 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Madrid said in a statement on Monday that Nacho had suffered a dislocation in his right knee and Casemiro had sprained his ankle.

The European champions are already missing defenders Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal through injury, as well as striker Mariano Diaz.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge)