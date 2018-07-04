Nadal powers past Sela at the double

LONDON: Rafael Nadal will face sterner tests than Dudi Sela if he is to complete a third French Open/Wimbledon double this year but was impressive all the same as he bounded into round two with a 6-3 6-3 6-2 win on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Spanish second seed had not played a match since claiming his 11th French Open last month.

But he showed no sign of rust on a sultry Centre Court as he quickly found his rhythm against the 127th-ranked Israeli who resisted well early on before Nadal seized control.

A Sela double-fault secured Nadal the break of serve he needed in the first set and Nadal moved two sets clear with a punishing forehand return.

His only blemish came at the start of the third when a double-fault gave Sela a break but he quickly repaired the damage and powered on to victory.

Nadal is looking to emulate his 2008 and 2011 feats when he won the Wimbledon title fresh from triumphing in Paris.

Only Bjorn Borg has managed it three times, his doubles coming in successive years from 1978-1980.

