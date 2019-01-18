Nadal subdues local hope de Minaur in third round clash

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Aly Song

MELBOURNE: Rafa Nadal subdued Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 in their third round clash at the Australian Open on Friday after dominating the home town's top-ranked male player.

The second seed comfortably controlled baseline exchanges, forcing the young Australian to take ever greater risks to compete with the 17 times Grand Slam champion.

Nadal will play Tomas Berdych in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

