Nadal subdues local hope de Minaur in third round clash

MELBOURNE: Rafa Nadal subdued Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 in their third round clash at the Australian Open on Friday after dominating the home town's top-ranked male player.

The second seed comfortably controlled baseline exchanges, forcing the young Australian to take ever greater risks to compete with the 17 times Grand Slam champion.

Nadal will play Tomas Berdych in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Toby Davis)