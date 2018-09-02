Nainggolan scores on debut to set up Inter's first win

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored on his delayed Inter Milan debut to set them on the way to their first win of the season on Saturday as they beat Bologna 3-0 away in Serie A.

Having taken one point from their opening two games, Inter struggled again for more than one hour against a dogged but uninspiring Bologna before the heavily-tattoed Belgian, who missed their first two games through injury, came to the rescue.

Inter's key close season signing, who had already signalled a warning by firing over on the volley before halftime, collected a pass from Matteo Politano inside the area, controlled it with his left foot and drove the ball home from 12 metres with his right.

Antonio Candreva, with his first Serie A goal since April last year, and Croatia World Cup forward Ivan Perisic added two more in the last 10 minutes as Inter cantered home, finally beginning to look like title contenders.

Inter, who have four points from three games, had to do it all without captain Mauro Icardi and new signing Lautaro Martinez, both injured. Bologna, under former AC Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi, have taken one point from three games and have yet to score.

Parma were at home to Juventus in the later game, with Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to score his first goal for the defending champions.

