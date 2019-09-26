Namibia team to play South Africa in Rugby World Cup

TOYOTA CITY, Japan: Namibia coach Phil Davies has named the following team to face South Africa in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday:

15-Johann Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-JC Greyling, 12-PJ Walters, 11-Lesley Klim, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Eugene Jantjies, 8-Adriaan Booysen, 7-Max Katjijeko, 6-Thomasau Forbes, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), 4-Johan Retief, 3-AJ de Klerk, Louis van der Westhuizen, 1-Desiderius Sethie.

Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Andre Rademeyer, 18-Johannes Coetzee, 19-Prince Gaoseb, 20-Janco Venter, 21-Wian Conradie, 22-TC Kisting, 23-Johan Deysel.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)