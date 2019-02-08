Nantes retire Emiliano Sala’s number 9 shirt as Maradona, Aguero, Ozil and football stars pay tribute

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NANTES: French football club Nantes will retire Emiliano Sala’s number nine jersey as stars from around the world pay tribute to the Cardiff City player.

Sala’s body was recovered and formally identified on Friday (Feb 8) after his plane went down over the English Channel more than two weeks ago.

His family said they could now “begin to mourn our son and our brother” and thanked supporters for their “affection and support” during what they described as the most painful time of their life.

“To see everyone doing everything possible to join us in the search has been a precious help to us,” they added.

His sister, Romina, wrote on Instagram: "Your soul in my soul, it will shine forever, thus illuminating the time of my existence. I love you, Tito."

Argentine football stars from past and present paid tribute to the Cardiff City striker, who had just transferred from Nantes in the January transfer window.

This weekend, all Ligue 1 and 2 matches in France will be preceded with a minute’s applause in memory of Sala.

The light aircraft carrying Sala from Nantes to his new team disappeared near the British island of Guernsey on January 21. The only other person on board was the aircraft's 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson, who has not been found.

The player's body was first spotted by British rescuers using a remotely operated underwater vehicle on Sunday, close to where the plane vanished from radar.

He was formally identified on Friday, and investigators said they were abandoning plans to lift the plane wreckage out of the water because of bad weather.

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala. Thoughts are with friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BnTKEawgz — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 8, 2019

REST IN PEACE, WARRIOR

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona wrote on social media: "I am very sorry about this sad news. Many of us kept a glimmer of hope for you, Emiliano.”

His condolences were echoed by retired football star, Gabriel Batistuta. The former striker tweeted: "What sadness, this is the worst news. Rest in peace, warrior.”

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, added: “Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family.”

Germany and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil wrote on Twitter: “No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot.”

HE WOULD HAVE THRIVED

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said Sala would have thrived in the Premier League.

"I always thought he was a type of player that would score 10 or 15 for me at the top level every year. But not just that, he would work hard as a team player," Warnock told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton.

"He was at the prime, I felt, and he knew he had things to prove. He'd been in a comfort zone in France, he'd improved every year.

"I think he was ready, if a little bit fearful of the challenge ahead."

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - February 2, 2019 Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock during the minute's silence paying tribute to Emiliano Sala before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Warnock said Cardiff had asked the Premier League to wear shirts with a yellow daffodil to pay tribute to Sala and David Ibbotson, the pilot of the aircraft.

"When something like this happens it brings all the football family together. It's a loss to everyone in football," Warnock added.

"I know we're the closest, but when you see the response from world-class players and the amount of money they were able to raise (to resume the search for the wreckage) in the space of a few hours, it was amazing."