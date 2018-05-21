Napoli break 90-point barrier and send Crotone down

MILAN: Serie A runners-up Napoli broke the 90-point barrier and sent Crotone down with a 2-1 win in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne created both goals for Napoli as Arkadiusz Milik headed them in front after 23 minutes and Jose Callejon volleyed home from close range nine minutes later.

Napoli finished with 91 points after winning 28 and drawing seven of their 38 games.

Crotone last season pulled off one of the greatest escapes in Serie A history but there was to be no repeat this time for Walter Zenga's team and Marco Tumminello's 90th-minute consolation goal was far too late.

The team from Calabria finished 18th in the 20-team table with 35 points as they followed Benevento and Verona into Serie B.

SPAL finished three points above Crotone after beating Sampdoria 3-1 while Cagliari, who had also been in danger, ended a difficult season with a 1-0 win over seventh-placed Atalanta who qualified for the Europa League.

Sixth-placed AC Milan rounded off the season in style by coming from behind to crush Fiorentina 5-1.

Patrick Cutrone scored twice for Gennaro Gattuso's team while Hakan Calhanoglu, Nikola Kalinic and Giacomo Bonaventura shared the other goals.

Fourth-placed Lazio were at home to fifth-placed Inter Milan in the late game to decide the final Serie A slot in the Champions League group stage next season, with Lazio needing a draw to qualify.

