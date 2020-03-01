Napoli continue revival with win over sorry Torino

REUTERS: Napoli continued their Serie A revival under Gennaro Gattuso with a comfortable 2-1 home win over a sorry Torino side who slumped to a sixth consecutive league defeat on Saturday.

Napoli quickly took control and went ahead after 19 minutes when defender Kostas Manolas headed in from a Lorenzo Insigne free kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insigne missed an easy chance to increase their lead and then saw an effort saved by Salvatore Sirigu before Arkadiusz Milik hit the crossbar as Napoli continued to dominate.

Still, Napoli took until the 82nd minute to add a second when Giovanni Di Lorenzo turned in a Dries Mertens cross at the back post.

Simone Edera pulled one back in stoppage time from a rare Torino attack.

The match was one of five Serie A matches at the weekend to be unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak which caused five others to be called off including the meeting between Juventus and Inter Milan on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Napoli are sixth with 39 points from 26 games, having at one stage dropped to 13th, while Torino are 15th.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)