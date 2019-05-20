Napoli leave Inter's Champions League hopes in the balance

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NAPLES, Italy: Inter Milan's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were left hanging in the balance after they slumped to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Piotr Zielinski fired Napoli in front with a rasping drive in the 16th minute and Dries Mertens headed in Jose Callejon's cross just after the hour.

Fabian Ruiz added two more for Napoli, who have already made sure of a second-place finish behind champions Juventus, and Mauro Icardi scored Inter's consolation with a penalty.

With one game left, Inter dropped to fourth with 66 points, behind Atalanta on the head-to-head record, with Milan one point back in fifth. The top four qualify for the Champions League.

