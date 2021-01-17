Napoli's Fabian Ruiz tests positive for coronavirus

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The Spanish midfielder will miss the league match against Fiorentina on Sunday as well as Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup final against Juventus.

“All the COVID-19 swab tests taken this morning by the squad group have come back negative with the exception of Fabian Ruiz,” read a Napoli statement.

“The Spanish player has tested positive and will observe a period of isolation at home."

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)