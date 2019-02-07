Napoli say Hamsik's move to China delayed over payment issue

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik's proposed move to a Chinese club has been delayed due to problems relating to "payment methods" for the transfer, the Serie A club have said.

REUTERS: Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik's proposed move to a Chinese club has been delayed due to problems relating to "payment methods" for the transfer, the Serie A club have said.

Napoli did not name the club or say how long the move would be held up for, although they still have time to complete a deal with the transfer window in China open until Feb. 28. "The club has decided to delay Marek Hamsik's move to China because the payment methods proposed for the agreed sum fail to adhere to what was previously agreed," Napoli said in a brief statement on their website http://www.sscnapoli.it/static/news/SSC-Napoli-statement-16890.aspx.

Advertisement

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed last week that the 31-year-old, who joined Napoli from Slovan Bratislava, was in talks to leave the club after 12 seasons. Media reports linked him with a move to Dalian Yifang.

The Slovakian became the club's all-time leading scorer in December 2017 when he overtook Diego Maradona's mark of 115 goals and he overhauled Giuseppe Bruscolotti's total of 511 appearances in November.

Hamsik, who has 121 goals for Napoli in all competitions, made his 520th appearance for the club in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sampdoria.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Advertisement