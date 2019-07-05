Napoli sign goalkeeper Ospina on permanent contract

Sport

Napoli sign goalkeeper Ospina on permanent contract

Serie A runners-up Napoli have signed Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a permanent transfer after a season's loan from Arsenal, both clubs said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Colombia v Chile
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Colombia v Chile - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - June 28, 2019 Colombia's David Ospina in action during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Bookmark

REUTERS: Serie A runners-up Napoli have signed Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a permanent transfer after a season's loan from Arsenal, both clubs said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is Colombia's most capped goalkeeper with 98 international appearances, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

He played 70 games for Arsenal, including the 2017 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, after joining from French club Nice in 2014.

British media reported the deal was worth 3.5 million euros (US$3.95 million).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark