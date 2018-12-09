Napoli thrash Frosinone to extend gap in second

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Two goals from Arkadiusz Milik helped Napoli move six points clear in second place with a 4-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side took advantage of third-placed Inter’s defeat at Juventus on Friday by extending their lead over the Nerazzurri, although they are eight points off the pace set by the champions.

The Napoli coach picked a heavily rotated side with one eye on their crucial Champions League game at Liverpool on Tuesday, but Piotr Zielinski and Adam Ounas struck before the break and a second half Milik brace sealed a comfortable win.

Napoli needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Zielinski fired a shot into the bottom corner after a period of pressure from the home side.

Shortly before the interval they doubled their advantage in style when Ounas struck a powerful shot into the top corner from almost 30 metres.

The result was beyond doubt midway through the second half when Milik rose at the front post to nod in a corner, before he tapped in from a cross-shot with five minutes remaining.

The Polish striker took his seasonal tally to seven league goals, already a record for him in a single Serie A season, while Faouzi Ghoulam marked his return after more than a year out injured with two assists.

Napoli have 35 points from 15 games, while Frosinone remain second-bottom on eight points.

