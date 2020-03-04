Napoli v Inter becomes latest Italian match to be called off

ROME: The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter Milan on Thursday became the latest Italian fixture to be called off amid the coronavirus outbreak, when it was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday.

The Serie A League, which organises the competition, said in a statement that the semi-final, second leg match at the San Paolo stadium had been called off on the orders of the Naples city government. It is the 12th game to be postponed since the crisis began and the third involving Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy has been the worst affected country in Europe by the outbreak, with 79 deaths and more than 2,500 cases.

The decision came as Serie A was holding a meeting to try and find a coherent, long-term way of dealing with the situation.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)