Napoli win again as Verona pay for open goal miss

REUTERS: Napoli scored with two headers from corners to resume their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 win at Verona, taking full advantage of an astonishing let-off when the hosts missed an open goal on Tuesday.

Verona should have gone ahead in the 23rd minute when Davide Faraoni's mishit shot went across the face of the goal but the unmarked Valerio Verre, needing only to force the ball over the line from one metre, contrived to chest it over the crossbar.

Napoli, who won the Coppa Italia last week, went ahead when Arkadiusz Milik was left totally unmarked at a corner and placed his header into the bottom corner in the 38th minute.

Substitute Hirving Lozano headed in the second at the far post from another corner in the 90th minute as Gennaro Gattuso's side stayed sixth with 42 points from 27 games, while Verona dropped four points behind them in eighth.

