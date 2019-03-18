Nasri uncertain of future as West Ham contract winds down

West Ham United's Samir Nasri is unsure of what the future holds for him after his short-term contract with the Premier League team ends this season, the midfielder has said.

REUTERS: West Ham United's Samir Nasri is unsure of what the future holds for him after his short-term contract with the Premier League team ends this season, the midfielder has said.

The Frenchman, who received a six-month doping ban in 2017 that was later extended to 18 months, returned to the pitch in January this year after signing a six-month contract with the London club.

Advertisement

"I don't know about my future," Nasri told the Evening Standard. "I have seven games left and I just want to play free of injury and then we will sit down and see what is next.

"The most important thing for me was to come back, which I did in January."

Nasri has two assists for West Ham in five games, including one in their comeback win over Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

The 31-year-old, who has played for Arsenal and won two league titles with Manchester City, missed four games with a calf injury earlier this year which he put down to a lack of games in the months prior to his return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I got an injury because I wasn't used to playing week in week out when I have been out of the game for so long. Now the manager takes his time with me," he said.

Following the international break, Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are ninth in the standings after 31 games, host Everton in the league on March 30.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)