Nassar sex abuse victims, university reach US$500 million settlement - attorneys

Sexual abuse victims of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and Michigan State University have reached a settlement in principle in which the university will pay US$500 million (371 million pounds), attorneys for both sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

