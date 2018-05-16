Nassar sex abuse victims, university reach US$500 million settlement - attorneys
Sexual abuse victims of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and Michigan State University have reached a settlement in principle in which the university will pay US$500 million (371 million pounds), attorneys for both sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
