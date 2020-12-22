Football: Former Singapore captain Nazri Nasir discharged from hospital after mild stroke

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national skipper Nazri Nasir has been discharged from hospital after suffering a mild stroke last week.

"Head Coach Nazri Nasir, who was admitted to hospital last Wednesday, was discharged yesterday. He is now recuperating at home," the Young Lions said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 22).

"Nazri and his family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the well wishes and kind words over the past week, which have helped to lift his spirits."

The Young Lions added that everyone at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) continues to send their best wishes to Nazri, and hopes to see him back in action soon.

The FAS shared the club's post, adding: "A positive update on Coach Nazri, who will continue to recover at home. We wish him strength and hope to see him back soon. #ONESTRONG"

Nazri suffered a mild stroke last week after he was admitted to hospital for a medical procedure.

Nazri, a former midfielder for the Lions, was part of Singapore's 1998 Tiger Cup winning side. He also had a brief stint as caretaker coach of the national team and is the national team's assistant coach to Tatsuma Yoshida.