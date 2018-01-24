NBA: LeBron James surpasses 30,000 points

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James made National Basketball Association history on Tuesday (Jan 23), becoming the youngest player to reach the 30,000-point milestone.

James, who turned 33 on Dec 30, surpassed Kobe Bryant as the youngest player to hit the 30,000 figure. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days old when he reached the mark.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James did it by hitting a jump shot against the San Antonio Spurs on the final possession of the first quarter for his eighth point of the contest,

James came into the game needing just seven to scale the height only six others have achieved so far. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the select list of scorers.

There was a very good chance history would be made on Tuesday at the Spurs AT&T Center arena as James came into the game averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.

There are some now that feel James could make a run at the league's all-time scoring record - Kareem's career total of 38,387 points.

James attempted to do it at home on Saturday but finished with just 18 points on eight of 17 shooting in a 148-124 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coming into Tuesday's game, James led the NBA in field goals made this season (463) and over his career, he has made 10,886 field goals which is 19 away from surpassing Nowitzki (10,904 FGM) for eighth all-time in league history.