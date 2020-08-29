NBA Pelicans, NFL Saints owner Benson positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK: Gayle Benson, owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL club said Friday (Aug 28).

It was not known what symptoms Benson, 73, has displayed since contracting the deadly virus within the past few weeks.

"Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19," the Saints said in a statement. "She is progressing well and improving daily.

"She has not missed a daily work call with the Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days - she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans."

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, the first NFL coach known to have contracted the coronavirus.

Saints players Kaden Ellis, Zach Wood and Deonte Harris tested positive but those were thought to have been false-positives due to their brief time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team is set to open its 2020 NFL season on Sep 13 at home against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Pelicans, sparked by rookie star Zion Williamson, finished their 2019-20 NBA season earlier this month, going 2-6 in the COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to finish the campaign 30-42, 13th in the Western Conference.