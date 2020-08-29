NBA playoffs to resume on Saturday after player-led protests

REUTERS: NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice and police brutality have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday, the league and players association said on Friday.

The decision ends a three-day halt in action as part of a players-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)