NBA postpones Tuesday's Lakers game after Bryant's death

NEW YORK: The Los Angeles Lakers will have more time to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant before returning to the court after the NBA on Monday (Jan 27) postponed Tuesday's scheduled game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Staples Centre matchup, which had been set to be the first NBA game on the Lakers' home court since Lakers legend Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, will be rescheduled at a later date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss," the NBA said in announcing the postponement.

The next scheduled Lakers game is on Friday at Staples Centre against Portland.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in the crash in the suburban Los Angeles hills near Calabasas, California.

An outpouring of grief from fans and athletes worldwide has included those in Los Angeles who have gathered outside the arena and left items in tribute to Bryant, considered by many the most outstanding athlete from any Los Angeles sports team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lakers own the second-best record in the NBA at 36-10, the best mark in the Western Conference.

Lakers star LeBron James overtook Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list in a loss Saturday at Philadelphia only hours before the fatal crash.