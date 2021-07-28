NBA will keep play-in tournament for playoff spots next season

NEW YORK: NBA team owners approved a proposal on Tuesday (Jul 27) to continue the play-in tournament for the 2021-22 season, keeping the expanded competition for the last playoff spots in each conference.

The plan, agreed upon by the league and the NBA Players Association, follows the same format as the play-in event used in the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams that finish the regular season with the seventh-highest through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will compete for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds.

Prior to the 2020 pandemic shutdown, the top eight teams from the regular season claimed the eight spots in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

In the 2021-22 season, the Play-In Tournament will be played from Apr 12 to Apr 15, 2022. The NBA regular season will end on April 10 and the playoffs will begin on Apr 16.

Other key dates for the 2021-22 season were also revealed, including Monday's start of teams being able to negotiate with free agents and the period when teams can start signing free agents, which opens August 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA training camps will begin Sep 28 with NBA regular season games starting Oct 19. The NBA Finals are set to begin on Jun 2, 2022.

The NBA's board of governors also restored two-way player rules to levels used prior to changes made to add flexibility during the CIVUD-19 pandemic.