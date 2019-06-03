Netball: Tracey Neville to stand down as England coach after World Cup

LONDON: Tracey Neville will stand down as head coach of the Roses, England's national netball team, after the World Cup in July, she announced on Monday.

Neville, whose twin brother Phil is head coach of England's women's soccer team, took the Roses to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the... World Cup," the 42-year-old said in an England Netball statement.

"I will hopefully get an opportunity to lead again in the future."

Neville has been in charge of the team for four years and the sport is booming in Britain ahead of the July 12-21 World Cup in Liverpool.

England's first match is against Uganda on July 12. Australia are the reigning champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Lawrence)