Netherlands' Hassan breaks women's mile world record

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the 23-year-old women’s mile world record on Friday when she clocked four minutes 12.33 seconds, beating the 4:12.56 set by Russia’s Svetlana Masterkova in Zurich in 1996.

Track and Field: 45th Prefontaine Classic
FILE PHOTO: Jun 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Sifan Hassan (NED) wins the women's 3,000 in an IAAF Diamond League record 8:18.49 during the 45th Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track & Angell Field. PHOTO: Reuters/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hassan looked to be off the pace in the rarely-run event but finished strongly to set the new mark.

Source: Reuters

