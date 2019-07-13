Netherlands' Hassan breaks women's mile world record
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the 23-year-old women’s mile world record on Friday when she clocked four minutes 12.33 seconds, beating the 4:12.56 set by Russia’s Svetlana Masterkova in Zurich in 1996.
Hassan looked to be off the pace in the rarely-run event but finished strongly to set the new mark.
