Netherlands' Ziggo Sport included in EC sports rights investigation

LONDON: Ziggo Sport, a Netherlands-based broadcaster owned by Liberty Global and Vodafone , said it was involved in an investigation by the European Commission into a possible sports-rights cartel.

"We have been informed that the European Commission is inspecting several media companies in Europe, including Ziggo Sport," the company said on Wednesday.

"Ziggo Sport is cooperating fully with the European Commission's inspection and is unable to comment further at this stage."

The Commission on Tuesday raided the offices of a number of companies involved in sports broadcasting rights, including a unit of Rupert Murdoch's Fox .

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)