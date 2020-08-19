Netherlands announce squad for upcoming matches hours after coach Koeman departs

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands on Wednesday named four uncapped players in the a 32-man preliminary squad for next month's Nations League clashes against Poland and Italy, just hours after confirming the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona.

Dwight Lodeweges will act as interim coach for the two matches in Amsterdam, first against Poland on Sept. 4 and then Italy three days later after Koeman's resignation was finalised on Wednesday.

Mohamed Ihattaren, Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal had all been previously called up for first time for friendlies against the United States and Spain in March which were then cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But 20-year-old defender Perr Schuurs from Ajax Amsterdam receives a first call-up at the start of the new competition. The Netherlands were runners-up in the inaugural edition to Portugal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Perr Schuurs (Ajax Amsterdam), Kenny Tete (Olympique Lyonnais), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Joel Veltman (Brighton&Hove Albion), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Leroy Fer (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Davy Propper (Brighton&Hove Albion), Calvin Stengs (AZ), Kevin Strootman (Olympique Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax Amsterdam), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)