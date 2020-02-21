Nevada bans Wilder, Fury faceoff after weigh-in

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, won't be able to faceoff after Friday's weigh-in, a Top Rank Boxing official said.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will not allow the fighters to stand toe-to-toe as is customary after a weigh-in, Top Rank media relations director Evan Korn said on Thursday.

"The Commission wants to ensure the fight goes off without a hitch," he said.

The news comes one day after the two undefeated fighters shoved each other on stage at the outset of a news conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the fight will be held.

After exchanging shoves, the two shouted insults in each other's faces at a news conference that had a more hostile tone than previous ones leading up to the fight.

As the event was winding down, it was announced they would not faceoff again for pictures.

Britain's lineal heavyweight champion Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) will bid to take the WBC heavyweight belt from American Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs).

The fight is a rematch of their December 2018 battle, which ended in a controversial split-decision draw.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Ken Ferris)