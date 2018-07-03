Neves signs new five-year deal with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has extended his contract with the club until 2023, the newly promoted Premier League side has said.

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has extended his contract with the club until 2023, the newly promoted Premier League side has said.

Signed for a club-record 15.8 million pounds (US$20.75 million) from Porto last summer, the 21-year-old was instrumental in Wolves's promotion to the top tier and was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Advertisement

"Ruben has been an absolutely outstanding addition to the squad since his arrival last summer and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal," sporting director Kevin Thelwell told the club's website.

"Ruben has taken everything in his stride since joining us, and I am positive he will continue his form into next season and have a huge impact on the Premier League."

Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2012, begin their campaign next month with a home game against Everton.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement