Neville demands improvement after England's win over Czechs

REUTERS: England women's coach Phil Neville was pleased the side returned to winning ways with a 3-2 friendly victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday but said the scoreline should have been far more comfortable.

Leah Williamson's deflected 86th-minute strike beat Barbora Votikova in the Czech goal to give England their second win since finishing fourth at the World Cup in July.

Neville made five changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Germany at Wembley last weekend but lapses of concentration at the back showed they need to improve significantly in 2020.

"We got the win I think that was what I demanded for the team," he told BBC.

"We should be beating Czech Republic by more than 3-2. We dominated the second half but we were careless in possession and with the final ball or cross."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

