Neville keen to continue England job until Euro 2021 - Campbell

England manager Phil Neville intends to lead the team through to the 2021 women's European Championships, the FA's head of women's football Baroness Campbell has said.

Neville has impressed since taking over the side in January last year, leading them to third in the world rankings.

After England's 2-1 defeat to the United States in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final in Lyon, Neville was now focused on building a Team GB squad for next year's Tokyo Olympics, Campbell told the BBC.

"Phil was talking to me this morning about Tokyo, and the home Euros and what he wanted to do," Campbell said.

"He has signed up to a three-year journey, and he seems committed to it. We would love for him to do it.

"He is a great communicator. One of the reasons I was very excited about him was that he is a student of the game, and is constantly wanting to learn. His own open-mindedness makes him a very authentic leader."

England face Sweden in the third-place playoff in Nice on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)