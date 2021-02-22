New COVID-19 cases remain low in Premier League for third week

For the third week in succession the Premier League announced only two new positive COVID-19 cases during its latest round of testing.

A statement said 2,633 players and club staff had been tested between Feb 15-21.

Positive cases have fallen sharply in the Premier since they peaked at 36 in early January when the UK went back into lockdown.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)