REUTERS: The New York City Marathon originally scheduled to be held on Nov 1 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said on Thursday (Jun 24).

The New York Road Runners, in partnership with the mayor's office, said the decision to cancel the event was made due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff.



