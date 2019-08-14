New Zealand bat in Galle after winning toss

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the opening test against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

The two-test series, with the second match set for Colombo, is the first for both teams in the newly launched World Test Championship, which features the top nine test-playing nations competing in a league across two years.

Both side selected three spinners, with the pitch expected to offer turn for slow bowlers.

Teams:

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)