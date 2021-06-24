New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win WTC title

Sport

New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in the final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Ross Taylor reacts after getting hit on the helmet by a ball alongside Kane Williamson Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

